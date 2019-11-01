This is KBUU News - Day 354 - the Friday Headlines:

= Electricity restored to Paradise Cove last night.
= Santa Ana winds are still in the Malibu mountains at sunrise.
= Detailed plans for emergency evacuations on PCH go out for public comment.
= Coastal Commission staffers raise objections to a proposed gate at Point Dume’s parking lot.
= And L-A doesn’t shut off the power in high winds … but Edison does. Both caused fires. What is going on?
 
