= Electricity restored to Paradise Cove last night.
= Santa Ana winds are still in the Malibu mountains at sunrise.
= Detailed plans for emergency evacuations on PCH go out for public comment.
= Coastal Commission staffers raise objections to a proposed gate at Point Dume’s parking lot.
= And L-A doesn’t shut off the power in high winds … but Edison does. Both caused fires. What is going on?
Latest News
- Roadwork Update
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 9.29 - 10.18
- Malibu's Big Money Political Donors Backing Joe Biden for President
- This is KBUU News - Day 354 - the Friday Headlines
- Short-Term Rental Restrictions Are Coming to Malibu... Eventually
- KBUU Newswire - Day 353 - Thurs Oct 31 - SCE Lays Trick Or Treat Egg 1 Night Early - Kills Circuit After High Winds Had Passed - No Estimate For Restoration
- Community Invited to Gather at Zuma Beach for Woolsey Anniversary
- Areas of Malibu Under SCE Blackout Wednesday Night
