= Nasty Santa Anas are brewing ... to arrive tonight at about midnight.
= Peak wind gusts of 65 mph on the mountaintops.
= L A crosses a tragic milestone ... more than 20 thousand dead.
= Cities all around Malibu are approving her pay for grocery workers.
= Not a peep yet ... if Malibu will join in requiring the big grocery chains to reward workers for risking their lives.
= And a requiem for Valhalla for electronics nerds. Fry's is finally closing.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... 7 to 930 on FM 99.1 and www.radiomalibu.net
NEW! The news repeats on a loop on KBU2 ... in your car on FM 99.1 HD-2.
And streaming soon ... on www.kbu2.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.