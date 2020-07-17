= Malibu schools will remain locked this fall.
= Some parents are really mad about the quality of computerized lessons last spring.
= A landmark shark bites the dust at Malibu High.
= The L-A County sheriff changes his tune about roadblocks after fires.
= The proposed B and B ordinance is released … the first Zoom hearing is in 2 weeks.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
