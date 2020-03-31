With KBUU all news all morning.
- = 64 hundred cases across L A County … but unclear how many in Malibu now.
- = Farmers markets are too crowded in L-A … the mayor there has ordered them closed until they implement safety plans.
- = Bbut the Malibu Farmers market has instituted the safety requirements demand in Los Angeles.
- = The sheriff may get his wings clipped by the Board of Supervisors today … he’s mad.
- = The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy board hands total power to Joe Edmiston.
- = LA County explains why sewer rates might go up 52 percent in Malibu West.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Across California … the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 7,350. And there are 142 dead across the state as if last night.
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors today removed the sheriff as head of emergency disaster response. [NOTE - THE VOTE WAS AT 10:45AM - FULL COVERAGE TOMORROW.] Details: With KBUU all news all morning.
Joe Edmiston gets a unanimous OK vote to make decisions without board approval by the Mountain Resource Conservation Authority. And Malibu's appopionted delegate was eight there to approve it.
L A County says it needs to increase sewer bills in Malibu West by 52 percent because it hasn't raised it rates for 11 years … while costs have spiraled up.
L A Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday announced a temporary suspension of all farmers markets in the city of Los Angeles.
This in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus after social media posts showed crowds gathered at the weekend events.
Garcetti said those markets will remain closed until the organizers come to the city with plans to keep both vendors and customers safe.
In Malibu … the Malibu Farmers Market has already spread its tents apart, and keeps its customers back from handling produce. Only the staff, wearing gloves and masks, handle the vegetables and other products. Handwashing stations are all over the place.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and nice )))) … highs (((( 68 )))) beaches … (((( 78 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( not too severe … about 10 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:14 )))).
After that … ((( clouding up )))) tonight … low (((( 56 )))) beaches … (((( 49 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
