Day 518 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Almost 8 thousand cases in L A County … as Malibu’s infection rate just about tracks the county rate.
- = Wearing face masks in mandatory at the grocery stores in Calabasas … but not Malibu.
- = One case each of COVID 19 - in three Santa Monica assisted nursing centers.
- = California doctors are avoiding the use of ventilator machines … freeing up machines
- = And confusion still in Ventura County … as to what is open at the beaches.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
