Apartments Within Houses Proposed By City To Meet State Law On Granny Flats
-
- Updated
- 0
Malibu's Planning Commission is setting a special meeting for one week from tonight ... to consider rules for ADUs ... Auxiliary Dwelling Units ... second housing units on existing lots. The California Legislature has legalized ADUs on virtually every lot ... but importantly for Malibu ... the new laws say the existing Coastal Act LCP still is in effect ... unchanged. That means the city has to come up with rules for ADUs that comply with the Coastal Commission rules ... comply with state law ... and prevent crowding. DETAILS CLICK BELOW.
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:17 AM THU MAY 13
KBUU NEWSWIRE 2:20PM THU MAY 13
- Apartments Within Houses Proposed By City To Meet State Law On Granny Flats
Community Calendar
