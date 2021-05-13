Malibu's Planning Commission is setting a special meeting for one week from tonight ... to consider rules for ADUs ... Auxiliary Dwelling Units ... second housing units on existing lots. The California Legislature has legalized ADUs on virtually every lot ... but importantly for Malibu ... the new laws say the existing Coastal Act LCP still is in effect ... unchanged. That means the city has to come up with rules for ADUs that comply with the Coastal Commission rules ... comply with state law ... and prevent crowding. DETAILS CLICK BELOW.
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:17 AM THU MAY 13
KBUU NEWSWIRE 2:20PM THU MAY 13
https://www.radiomalibu.net/apartments-within-houses-proposed-by-city-to-meet-state-law-on-granny-flats/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.