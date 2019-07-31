- = Delays in the Malibu High construction project … and saturated dirt at Point Dume.
- = The state finishes the debris removal job … the final reports are written.
- = Malibu makes the list of the 20 most dangerous places in California for older people … during fires.
- = An explosion in the number of people living in vehicles on PCH.
- = And a scientific study confirms … El Ninos hammer Malibu … La Ninas don’t.
This is KBUU News - day 264 - the Wednesday headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Community Calendar
