This is KBUU News - day 264 - the Wednesday headlines:
  • = Delays in the Malibu High construction project … and saturated dirt at Point Dume.
  • = The state finishes the debris removal job … the final reports are written.
  • = Malibu makes the list of the 20 most dangerous places in California for older people … during fires.
  • = An explosion in the number of people living in vehicles on PCH.
  • = And a scientific study confirms … El Ninos hammer Malibu … La Ninas don’t.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
