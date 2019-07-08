It's a Jethro Tull Monday ... the marine layer is Thick As A Brick today ... the forecast high in the mountains only 76º and I don't think we're going to see much sun on the beach. This is KBUU News - Day 241 - the Monday headlines:
= A drunk rolls a car on P C H … three people injured.
= Those big Ridgecrest earthquakes have a lesson for Malibu fire victims.
= Another spin of the revolving door at the Malibu high school principals office.
= After eight years .. Parents and kids ask … where is Papa jacks skate park???
= And the Edison companies helicopter hovers over Malibu … just wait till you get the bill.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... and the California Report … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

