= A heat wave … highs above 100 over the hill tomorrow … expect crowds at the beach.
= 109 cases of COVID now in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.
= The governor’s plans for gearing up for fires seem to ignore L A County.
= A right turn lane at Trancas Market may be coming.
= Too much spending … the local school district’s bond ratings drop two notches.
= And a fight between the Planning Commissioners and city hall … spills over top the city council.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting. www.radiomalibu.net
