This is KBUU News - Day 344 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Malibu is furious that its local top cop has been yanked out … and put in a desk job.
- = Jennifer Seetoo is transferred to an office job … was she too ambitious for the sheriff downtown?
- = Slight shaking in Malibu … from an overnight earthquake in Compton.
- = Another delay in the Nobu/Soho traffic jam fix … make that delay number six.
- = The weather forecast is changing … cold winds over the mountains all weekend …
- = Hot Santa Anas by Monday .. .Edison says it should be able to keep the power up.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Slight shaking was reported in Malibu from last night’s magnitude 3.7 earthwuake .. with its epicenter near Compton.
A few people in the Malibu and Santa Monica Mountains area reported feelign it.
There was no damage.
——
The reassignment of the popular and effective sheriff’s lieutenant who headed up law enforcement for the city of malibu has people sating they are shocked and very angry.
Lieutenant Jennifer Seetoo has been transferred to a desk job. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-angry-over-seetoo-transfer/
——
There is yet another delay in the city reaction to the traffic and zoning problems at the Nobu restaurant and Soho House club. And speaking of delays… the Coastal Commission is delaying plans by the city to improve the parking and pedestrian access along Westward Beach Road. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/nobu-soho-case-delayed-again/
——
——
Plans for a one year commemoration of the Malibu Fire are taking shape.
The city plans for an event on the beach at Zuma.
Saturday … November 9th … at 11 in the morning.
The event will feature a poetry reading by Malibu Poet Laureate Ellen Reich, musical performances by talented local musicians and the Malibu High School student choir, personal testimonials from community members.
There will be special giveaways for Malibu residents and refreshments provided by Bob Morris's Paradise Cove Beach Café.
All are welcome to attend, no RSVPs are needed.
Saturday … November 9th … at 11 in the morning on Zuma Beach.
——
Free flu shots are going to be given away tomorrow at the Malibu Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines.
No health insurance is required.
Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, including healthy adults.
There is no appointment or insurance needed.
The free flu shots are being offered tomoorow at the Malibu Library … on Civic Cneter Way … from 9 to noon.
More information is on the KBUU Newswire: http://lacountylibrary.org/free-flu-shots/
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu …. with winds just below the advsiroty level.
(((( Mountain winds and sunny )))) … highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( 83 )))) mountains and canyons.
Mountain and canyon winds … ((( 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6;19 )))).
After that … ((( 20 mile an hour mountain winds )))) tonight … low (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 51 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( windy and hot … with a blast of Santa Anas coming Saturday night. )))).
Checking out the coast …
At 8 am … at Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( 66 )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( 69 ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( 71 ))).
Big Rock … ((( 69 ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( 48 ))).
Calabasas … ((( 64 ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( 65 ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 67 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves today are (((( occasionally …. very occasionally 1 to 3 feet )))) feet high ….
SSW swell continues.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 11:26am … 5.3ft
Low 6:38pm ))))
——
——
