- = A woman is sexually assaulted in a Civic Center condo.
- = Residents ask … why did it take the sheriff’s office 9 days to warn neighbors?
- = Teacher layoffs loom at the Santa Monica Malibu school district.
- = And every single teacher at Malibu High objects to plans to prohibit kids from over the hill.
- = The city will bring in C H P officers to direct traffic during blackouts.
Details:
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-466-tues-jan-18-sex-assault-brings-fear-sheriffs-response-brings-anger-smmusd-may-lay-off-45-teachers-lumberyard-mystery-solved/
