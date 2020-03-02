This is KBUU News - Day 479 - the Monday Headlines:
- = Hassle free voting continues in Malibu … deadline 8 p-m tomorrow.
- = Reva Feldman gets told by the sheriff … no …
- = The city manager is removed from the panel picking the next police chief for the city of Malibu
- = Malibu Lost Hills deputies circulate invasive pictures from the Kobe crash scene.
- = The L-A Times reports there would usually be an internal affairs investigation … instead … a quiet coverup.
- = And Sheboygan Wisconsin is now marketing itself as the Malibu Of The Midwest.
——
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-news-day-479-mon-mar-2-feldman-gets-rejected-by-sheriff-city-not-happy-the-sheriff-is-setting-limits-on-whom-may-evaluate-candidates-sheriffs-office-covers-up-kobe-crash-photo-scandal/
——
The Los Angeles Sheriff's office has infuriated the city of Malibu once again. Three days after meeting with the mayor and the city managers of Malibu and four other West LA County cities … the sheriff has yanked back the agreement on selecting a new commander at the Malibu-Lost Hills SheriffStation. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-managers-bounced-off-sheriff-interview-panel-as-villanueva-goes-back-on-agreement/
——
A Malibu resident is gathering emergency medical supplies to ship to China. Jamie Ottillie is putting together care packages for medical personnel treating those affected by coronavirus. He is asking the city for some extra N-95 masks. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-resident-trying-to-save-doctors-lives-in-china/
——

——
Hassle-free voting continues at the two Malibu vote centers today.
It’s either today or tomorrow in Malibu … but night owls can vote in the middle of the night … at a hotel near the 405 at Sunset in Brentwood.
The Malibu voting center had a rough start … and missed a day and a half of voting a weekend ago.
Since then … the bugs have been worked out and the process is smooth and quick.
Since the 11 day election began … three presidential candidates of dropped out.
Andrew Yang … Pete Buttegieg and Tom Steyer have all withdrawn.
No do-overs for people who already voted for those guys… except for vote by mail people who have yet to submit their ballots.
They can surrender their original ballots and vote at any vote center in LA County.
The Malibu vote centers are at Juan Cabrillo school on Morning View Drive … and at the Michael Landon center at Malibu Bluffs Park.
And of course you can go to any voting center anywhere in L-A County.
The all-night voting center is at the Luxe Hotel … on Sunset Boulevard just west of the 405 freeway.
——
The newest effort by the city of Malibu to ban overnight parking along Pacific Coast Highway goes before the city planning commission tonight.
This would address the encampment of homeless people … and beachfront R-V enthusiasts … who have taken over Las Tunas Beach at the city's east end.
But plans to regulate overnight parking near Malibu Pier have hit a hiccup … the city staff says it needs another two weeks to get those ready to take to the Planning Commission.
——
And the planning commission tonight will once again take up the issue of the Soho Little Beach House … and the summertime traffic jam that it causes on Pacific Coast Highway.
Soho House and its next door neighbor … Nobu … share a parking lot and are supposed to share valet and circulation plans.
They don’t.
Both restaurants are also on city use permits that require them to keep lined up traffic off of Pacific Coast Highway.
They don’t do that either.
And they are not supposed to have their employees park down the street … or across the road
Their employees regularly do that.
Just exactly what those changes are … lane striping … signs … rearranging that left turn signal at McDonalds???
City staff has not revealed.
——
Civic Center Way will have to be closed for two weeks to dig up and replace a huge storm drain.
The 70-year-old metal type began to sag a month ago … creating a sinkhole on Civic Center Way near the Winter Canyon traffic signal.
Metal plating has been placed on the road …. but the pipe is 7 feet in diameter and it has to go … now.
The winning bid was just under 133 thousand dollars.
If approved by the city council … construction would start soon.
Digging up and replacing the old 7-foot-diameter pipe will mean closing Civic Center Way for two to four weeks … at the bottom of the dip between the Winter Canyon signal and the Bluffs Park area.
——
You would never expect doubly landlocked Wisconsin to be a haven for hanging ten, yet Sheboygan has been affectionately dubbed the "Malibu of the Midwest" by the surf crowd.
Resting on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city of Sheboygan is the freshwater surf capital of the world, boasting some of the best waves on the Great Lakes.
Sheboygan County itself is also full of surprises. Here are 10 that you should experience yourself.
——
Traffic … in 73 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Winds will taper off this evening a bit, then
restrengthen once again early Tuesday morning. Local gusts to 50
mph possible in the Santa Monica Mountains.
(((( Sunny )))) … highs (((( 65 )))) beaches … (((( 70 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon … gusts to 45 in the mountains.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5 minutes before 6. )))).
After that … ((( windy )))) tonight … low (((( 54 )))) beaches … (((( 48 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( windy and clear.
)))).









Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.


——
——
