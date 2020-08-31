= It finally happened - a car smacks into the back of an RV parked along PCH.
- = Malibu is oversaturated with cars over the weekend.
- = Car enthusiasts at Malibu’s civic center told they are unwelcome.
- = Monster trucks at Zuma Beach… same thing.
- = Malibu Canyon Road is open again … after neing closed all day Sunday.
- = The city’s rat poison ban ordinance is stuck at the Coastal Commission.
- = And who was that masked Malibu resident?? Lady Gaga and her masks are the big winners at the MTV Music Video Awards.
