- = Still no word on the missing woman from Latigo Canyon.
- = The state may list Malibu’s mountain lions as an threatened species.
- = Beach access … the Point Dume Ghost Bus … and ocean levels going up 6-1/2 feet.
- = Three major Malibu issues go before the state Coastal Commission meeting today.
- = And a major water pipe repair project will snarl traffic on PCH tomorrow …Saturday and Sunday.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
