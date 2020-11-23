= Restaurant patio dining ends Wednesday … as the COVID crush continues.
= Malibu City Hall’s parking lot might be used as for COVID 19 drive-thru vaccinations.
= Many teachers say they will leave … en masse … if ordered back into Malibu classrooms right now.
= A predictable crash … a predictable death on Pacific Coast Highway.
= Deputies and uniformed city volunteers fanned out early in the morning all weekend on PCH.
= But the ramshackle campers have just moved to other places to park.
= And a well organized group of activists wants to cripple your access to wireless.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
