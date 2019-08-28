= The city is doing dirty work for the MRCA … a city councilman charges.
= Rental scooters get formally banned from Malibu.
= The city says it’s not fair to take advantage of the fire to get an ocean view.
= Malibu’s very own presidential candidate may get cut out of the next debate … leaving the late night comics without a target.
= And the Malibu Farm takes Manhattan.
——
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And we're transmitting on clean solar power thanks to a grant from the Malibu Foundation.
----
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ....
Plus 16 live morning traffic reports.
Seven times every weekday ... on the radio.
F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
