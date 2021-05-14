In almost exactly 20 seconds, and with exactly zero words of discussion, Steve McClary's contract as interim city manager was approved by the city council Thursday night. 5-0. And, at LA City Hall, a proposal to convert several beach parking lots just each of Malibu into temporary housing is moving forward.
KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:15 AM FRI MAY 14
POSTED KBUU NEWSWIRE 5:15PM FRI MAY 14
