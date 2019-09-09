https://www.radiomalibu.net/this-is-kbuu-news-day-304-mon-sept-9/
This is KBUU News - Day 304 … the Monday Headlines:
- = A massive spurt of construction at the Civic Center … if landowners can connect to the new sewer plant.
- = Should Malibu declare a local emergency due to global warming???
- = KBUU wants to put a booster at Bluffs park…. vote tonight.
- = Measles vaccinations … Malibu’s state senator strongly support the new law.
- = And the Santa Monica Pier is 110 years old today.
- = But it has a dirty little secret in its past.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
A sudden controversy has exploded over the possibility that more than about 20 vacant properties want to join the Malibu Civic Center sewer.
K B U U broke the news Friday that Malibu City Hall has received numerous applications by landowners … anxious to hook up to the sewer plant. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/big-expansion-of-sewer-project/
And speaking of planned power blackouts….
Electric power to the strip of coast west of Santa Barbara was turned off by Southern California Edison over the weekend. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/first-coastal-power-blackout/
Two Malibu city council members are proposing that malibu declare a state of emergency due to global warming… climate change … and rising sea levels. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-declare-climate-emergency/
California’s state Legislature and the governor have reached agreement on a proposed law limiting medical exemptions for measles vaccinations.
Malibu state Senator henry Stern is a strong proponent of the law. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/medical-excuses-from-vaccinations/
Also tonight … the Malibu City Council will consider a proposal by KBUU’s license holder … to add a small booster FM station at Bluffs Park.
The radio station is proposing a pair of TV-antenna style rods … mounted next to the lawnmower shed at the east end of the park.
The antenna would emit 19 watts of radio signal … about as much as a light bulb.
That signal would allow KBUU’s signal to be picked up east ofPepperdine … where cliffs block the radio signal in eastern Malibu.
As part of this … the radio station is also building an emergency microwave system for school district and city buildings … to connect to the outside world when promised power outages take down the internet.
A motorcyclist tumbled 200 feet down a cliff late yesterday afternoon … on Decker Canyon Road above Malibu.
The crash was just north of the switchback .. near Edison Road.
The motorcycle was found wedged into a guardrail … the rider ejected and way below in the canyon.
Malibu Search And Rescue was called in.
A chopper winched the guy up … alive.
His exact medical condition not revealed under federal privacy laws.
Ten months after the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks claimed 12 lives … construction is scheduled to begin today on the city's permanent memorial to the victims.
Thousand Oaks officials are building a "Healing Garden" at Conejo Creek North Park.
The "Healing Garden" will be highlighted by 12 water jets, 12 granite benches and 12 boulders – all representing the 12 victims.
They hope to dedicate it on the one-year anniversary of the Nov. 7th tragedy.
the Borderline mass shooting hit Malibu hard … one Pepperdine student was killed … the Borderline had begin as the corner bar hear at Trancas decade ago.
This story was reported by the Ventura County Star.
The Santa Monica Pier commemorates its 110th anniversary today.
Did you now that the pier was first built to dump untreated Santa Monica sewage into the bay???.
It doesn’t do that anymore …. but it is as popular now as it ever was.
the pleasure pier and amusement park was added in 1916.
A guy named Charles Looff built a pleasure pier … featuring a brand new gizmo called a merry Go Round,
Also … the Hippodrome building … a dance hall that was the first home for Lawrence Welk’s music show on channel; 5.
Today’s 110th birthday is celebrated by lots of events.
Free rides on the historic merry go-round.
A photo retrospective inside the Looff Hippodrome.
$1.10 admission to the Heal the Bay Aquarium … where you can learn 110 fun facts about the ocean,.
$11 fish ‘N chips at the Albright restaurant.
And $11 for ceviche and draft beer at Rusty’s.
happy Birthday Santa Monica Pier.
And thanks for turning off the raw sewage.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny but cool today )))) … highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( just 88 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( gusting up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:10 )))).
After that … ((( cool and coastal cruddy )))) tonight … low (((( 63 )))) beaches … (((( 58 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 4 to 7 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( High tide is at 8:28 … 5.3 feet.
Low tide is at 1:20 this afternoon.
And the major high tide … 6.6 feet … will crest at 7:17 this evening. ))))
