This is KBUU News - day 264 - the Wednesday headlines:
- = Delays in the Malibu High construction project … and wet dirt at Point Dume.
- = The state finishes the debris removal job … the final reports are written.
- = Malibu makes the list of the 20 most dangerous places in California for older people … during fires.
- = An explosion in the number of people living in vehicles on PCH.
- = And a scientific study confirms … El Ninos hammer Malibu … La Ninas don’t
The opening of all the new buildings under construction at Malibu High School is being pushed back to the start of the 2020-2021 school year. And the first day of school this year is in three weeks and one day … on August 22nd. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-high-construction-delays/
Malibu makes the list as one of California’s 20 most-dangerous places for the elderly … the disabled or poor people … as wildfires rip through the area.
Yes … Malibu … which has a surprisingly-high number of elderly people … and people who live below the federal poverty line.
The story was reported by the Sacramento Bee … we have a link to it posted ta the KBUU Newswire.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/fires/article233183421.html
KBUU News story: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-dangerous-for-seniors/
A newspaper’s analysis of the recent homeless census has quantified what everyone in Malibu knows … there is a a huge increase in the number of people sleeping in their vehicles. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/la-evicts-homeless-campers/
The state debris removal program is over.
The last … final inspection report has been filed for the 826 properties in Malibu and the other parts of Los Angeles County …
And the state's Consolidated Debris Removal Program … removing houses that were destroyed in last November’s Woolsey Fire.
Submission of the final inspection reports clears the way for owners of the properties in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to begin reconstruction.
CalRecycle and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services have been given glowing reviews by nearly all homeowners who participated in the program.
The few houses in L A County that have not been removed are awaiting private contractors … who were at times overloaded with work commitments.
The state’s debris removal operation included crews removing asbestos and hazmat material.
Crews then removed burnt metal, concrete, ash contaminated soil.
and other debris from each participating property.
Contractors then returned to each site to collect soil samples for testing and analysis at state certified laboratories.
Fiber rolls and biodegradable mulch were then applied … as erosion control measures.
Crews removed 422 thousand 229 tons of debris during the project … all related to the Woolsey Fire.
And the debris removal office … on Agoura Road in Calabasas .. will close permanently at 5 o’clock today.
And finally today … more news about disasters and Malibu.
A pair of researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography have combed through records from insurance companies … and compared that data to records of El Ninos in the Pacific Ocean.
40 years of insurance data against climate and water data shows that Malibu and an area north of San Frnacisoco both share the brunt of El Nino flood damage.
The research confirms a connection between extreme weather events in Malibu and El Niño.
The paper of Corringham’s and Cayan’s, “The Effect of El Niño on Flood Damages in the Western United States,” was published in the July 2019 edition of the American Meteorological Society’s journal Weather, Climate, and Society.
Weather for the Malibu ....
(((( A midmorning burnoff … then hazy today )))) … highs (((( 74 )))) beaches … (((( 91 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( as high as 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 3 minutes before 8 )))).
After that … ((( more coastal crud )))) tonight … low (((( 61 )))) beaches … (((( 61 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 67 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 64 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 64 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 66-71 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 1 to 3 )))) feet high ….
Glassy.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at ))))
