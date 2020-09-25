From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Friday Headlines:
= A new lawsuit claims that Malibu beachfront owners have been unconstitutionally prohibited from putting up private beach signs.
= The owner of a Latigo Beach vacation rental says his First Amendment rights are being abridged.
= A garage door can act like a catchers mitt for burning embers .… warns the city fire guy.
= Sheriff Alex Villanueva gets slapped down by the D A’s office over the arrest of a reporter.
= And you have to call in by noon today … to get your big bulky trash hauled away for free.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

