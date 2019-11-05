This is KBUU News - Day 358 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = A bus crash in eastern Malibu … no major injuries reported.
- = The city council faces an unusual political crisis … a lawsuit claims Latino discrimination at the polls.
- = Malibu could be forced to adopt voting for council members by district .
- = It’s not fracking … but it’s close to it … and it’s very close to Malibu.
- = It’s too early to say we’re in another drought … but we’re in another drought.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
