Fire Glow From East Of Topanga Visible As Brushfire Possibly Set On Trail
A brush fire along a hiking trail east of Topanga Canyon appears to have been started along a trail in at least two places, and it burned 15 acres last night.
Helicopter pilots were working in fog with zero winds on the blaze, which was reported at 10:30 p.m. along the Santa Ynez Trail, north of Palisades Highlands.
Firefighters worked through the night to hold it to approximately 15 acres, burning far away form any structures threatened.
No evacuations were needed, no injuries reported.
The cool and humidity air, with no winds, helped hold the fire in check within a natural bowl, firefighters saud at 6:30 today (Saturday).
LAFD helicopters madecontinuous water drops until 5AM, at which time the aircraft needed to undergo maintenance.
LA City firefighters said they tried to ascend the hillsides at night to lay in trunk lines, which are hand lines which serve as a water supply line to the firefighting lines. But the extremely steep terrain in the remote canyon, and the darkness, left them with no safe escape routes.
They also said they had no way to see any shift in the fire behavior, that might put them in danger.
A fresh set of fire engines and crews was rotated in this morning to continue the work.
The fire is within L A city limits, and its glow was visible from part of eastern Malibu early this morning.
