= 61 mile per hour winds blast Paradise Cove.
= About 80 homes lose their power to tree branches in the lines.
= And over on Broad Beach … 88 houses had a long cold night due to an intentional power outage.
= A head-on crash on PCH traps one person in the wreckage.
= And the planning commission discovers that deciding a project is not “jackaroundable” is not exactly a precise legal term.
 
