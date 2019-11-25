- = Here’s something you don’t see everyday:
- = Wind chill forecasts of 30 degrees in the Malibu mountains tonight.
- = A half inch of rain likely tomorrow night … and Thanksgiving travel will be slick.
- = Malibu’s city checkbook seems to be in good shape … despite the fire.
- = But the local school superintendent says they are in trouble … and predicts pain ahead.
- = Check the forecasts and road reports … if you’re traveling.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day381-mon-nov-25/
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
