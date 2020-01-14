Irene Dazzan-Palmer

Irene Dazzan-Palmer

Irene Dazzan-Palmer, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Malibu Colony office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, has been ranked No. 1 affiliate agent in Malibu for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Dazzan-Palmer, with 30 years’ experience in real estate, also earned the 2018 title of No. 1 affiliate agent in Malibu. Her accolade comes based on closed adjusted gross commission income from Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 30, 2019.

