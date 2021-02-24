Santa Monica-based homeless outreach nonprofit The People Concern, in collaboration with the Department of Health Services (DHS) and St. Joseph Center of Venice, administered 20 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday, Feb. 19, to individuals experiencing homelessness in Malibu. The clinic was conducted on Malibu Road behind Malibu Urgent Care Center.
The city’s full-time outreach team of two employees fro m The People Concern was responsible for spreading the word about the vaccination event to the homeless community, along with the weekly medical team from St. Joseph.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our communities, providing access to vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness and helping people improve their health and housing outcomes is a priority for The People Concern’s Malibu outreach team,” wrote The People Concern CEO John Maceri in an email to The Malibu Times. “Our outreach team is committed to building trusting relationships with our vulnerable neighbors and then linking them to essential services and resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.