On Saturday, May 9, hikers will be invited to return to many—but not all—trails around Los Angeles County that have been closed to help enforce social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Firstly, LA County officials stressed face coverings must be worn at all times by all hikers and trail users and social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained. "No group gatherings are allowed on trails or in parking areas," according to the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation. More safety information and tips can be found by clicking here.
In the Malibu/Santa Monica Mountains area, restrictions applied to the following California State Parks trailheads and parking lots (via trails.lacounty.gov):
The following parking lots will be open and accessible seven days per week from dawn to dusk at reduced capacity: Trippet Ranch, Malibu Creek-Lower Lot, Will Rogers.
Malibu Creek State Park: Parking & restrooms at the lower parking lot only. Tapia parking lot is closed. The Regan Ranch & Piuma restrooms closed, parking lots open. Rock Pool & Century Lake are closed.
Point Mugu State Park: restrooms closed
Topanga State Park: Reduced capacity parking, Dead Horse parking is closed. Restrooms only at Trippet Ranch
Will Rogers State Historic Park: Reduced capacity parking. All lawns closed including the polo field & golf course
All MRCA (Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority) parks and trails will be open, "with limited facilities following the guidelines for park users outlined by Los Angeles County." Bathrooms and parking lots will be open; all other facilities will be closed. The New Millennium Trail in Calabasas will remain closed until further notice for restoration.
When it comes to National Park Service trails, "NPS will be opening all trails and trailheads in Los Angeles and Ventura County ... Solstice Canyon will remain closed until the County modifies operations for beaches and the Pacific Coast Highway. Restrooms at the King Gillette Visitor Center will be open, but the visitor center will remain closed, as local and state guidance does not yet allow for gatherings in buildings."
Beaches, beach parking lots and beach paths remained closed in Malibu and elsewhere across LA County. Street parking along Pacific Coast Highway would remain limited due to City of Malibu temporary closures to encourage social distancing.
