As the 2020 U.S. Census looms, the federal agency in charge of conducting the nationwide count is recruiting hundreds of thousands of temporary workers—with many more needed in LA County, including the Malibu area, according to press information sent to The Malibu Times on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Applicants may quality for either a field or an office position; office positions, which are more limited, could be based out of the census office in Woodland Hills, with other LA County Census Bureau offices in Inglewood, Long Beach, Pasadena, Santa Clarita, South Gate and West Covina. Office workers are responsible for recruiting, selecting, hiring, training, managing and paying census takers and field staff.
Census takers knock on doors of unresponsive households to collect census data. They are offered flexible hours at competitive rates—$21 per hour in the Malibu area.
Those interested should visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3.
Applicants who pass a telephone interview will need to undergo a background check and should expect to be fingerprinted.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and there was no official deadline for applications available on the census website. “Now is the time to apply for a 2020 Census job,” according to Patricia Ramos, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist, in a press release provided to The Malibu Times.
