Man Detained
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple disturbance calls regarding a man throwing rocks to parked vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway on Friday, Oct. 11. Deputies were able to locate the man who displayed mental health problems and extinguish the small fire the man was lighting. According to a tweet from @LHSLASD, the social media handle for the station, the Mental Evaluation Team was able to provide the man with needed assistance. The Malibu/ Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station later confirmed the man was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Tags

