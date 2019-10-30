11:10 a.m. California Highway Patrol reported the Ventura (101) Freeway had re-opened in both directions, following a brief closure due to the Mureau Fire in Calabasas.
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station reported the fire was "holding at 10 acres."
10:59 a.m. Caltrans reported heavy delays along the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas due to the Mureau Fire Wednesday morning. Northbound traffic has been stopped. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
MOTORIST ALERT: Traffic on NB US 101 at Mureau Rd in #Calabasas has been STOPPED due to a brush fire near the highway. Firefighters are working to knock down the fire. MAJOR DELAYS, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wz6C2IZpC1— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 30, 2019
10:45 a.m. A brush fire was reported burning along the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway near Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Wednesday morning during an Extreme Red Flag Warning in the Santa Monica Mountains. Reports went out at 10:46 a.m.
Initial reports stated the fire was burning about five acres in grass. Structures were threatened in Hidden Hills and Calabasas.
The fire has been named the Mureau Fire—it was reported between Las Virgenes and Mureau roads in Calabasas.
