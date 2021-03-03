New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg

One additional COVID-19 death was recorded in Malibu this week, bringing the number of local victims of the virus to seven. Eighteen new cases were recorded in the week from Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Monday, March 1. In total, 364 Malibuites have tested positive for the disease since March 2020. As of Tuesday, March 2, 2009 Malibuites have been vaccinated, bringing the percentage of vaccinated residents up to 18.8 percent of the city’s population. 

