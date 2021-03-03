One additional COVID-19 death was recorded in Malibu this week, bringing the number of local victims of the virus to seven. Eighteen new cases were recorded in the week from Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Monday, March 1. In total, 364 Malibuites have tested positive for the disease since March 2020. As of Tuesday, March 2, 2009 Malibuites have been vaccinated, bringing the percentage of vaccinated residents up to 18.8 percent of the city’s population.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Pepperdine Employees Turned Away at Simi Valley Vaccine Clinic
- Photo: One New COVID Death
- Quest Continues for Solutions To Homelessness
- Five Acres Burn Before Dawn Sunday
- FM 99.1 KBUU News Headlines Tuesday March 2
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Feb. 9–15
- Blog: Utterly Useless
- Some Voices Rise In Favor Of Better Wireless Service in Malibu, Countering Anti 5G Claims
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Homeless Count Finds 157 People Living in Vehicles, Tents or Other Shelters
- Updated: Civic Center Fire Reported Before Dawn Sunday, Road Closures In Effect
- Homeless Man Allegedly Attacks Woman at Malibu Gas Station
- Is Goat Grazing the Answer to Malibu’s Brush Problems?
- Tiny Invasive Beetles Killing Trees in the Santa Monica Mountains
- One More Coronavirus Death In Malibu, Toll Now 7, as Scarier California Mutation Emerges
- Whatsapp’s Co-Founder Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for Second Paradise Cove Property
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Parks and Recreation Commission Will Not Pursue Dog Park at Las Flores Creek Park
- Photos: Canyon Rescue
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Blame Where Blame Is Due (2)
- Malibu Seen: We Built This City on Rock and Roll (1)
- Letter: Cunning Manipulations (1)
- Homeless Man Allegedly Attacks Woman at Malibu Gas Station (1)
- Rising From the Ashes — the Bates Family (1)
- SMMUSD Anticipating 2021-22 School Year Will Be in-Person (1)
- Photo: Osprey Can You See (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.