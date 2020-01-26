Malibu residents have been notified the holiday season is officially over—at least when it comes to outdoor light displays.
According to Dark Skies rules that went info effect in October 2018, residences are only permitted to illuminate holiday light displays from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 each year.
The ordinance, which passed in April 2018, sets forth an array of limitations on outdoor lighting in an effort to preserve dark skies in Malibu. Those include mandatory shields on outdoor lights as well as maximums of both lumens and temperature.
To find details on all the regulations of the Dark Sky rules, visit malibucity.org/705/Dark-Sky-Ordinance.
