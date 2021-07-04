Another fun date drive-in movie night fundraiser at Paramount Ranch is coming up on the evening of Saturday, July 10. Buster Keaton’s 1923 comedy “Our Hospitality”—from the silent film era—will be showing, with live music performed by renowned composer Michael Mortilla.
The ranch will be open for the event from 6:30-10 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive early, enjoy a picnic dinner and book a cinematic history walking tour of Paramount Ranch with movie expert Mike Malone. At 7:30 p.m., before the movie, attendees will be treated to a live pre-show concert by Will Ryan & the Cactus Cowboys.
Admission tickets ($40 per car) are available only through advance purchase at samofund.org/datenight. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Santa Monica Mountains Fund to support the $12 million restoration of the National Park Service’s Paramount Ranch old western town, nearly all of which burned in the Woolsey Fire.
“Our Hospitality” is Keaton’s second feature film. In it, he plays a young man from New York returning to the Appalachian homestead he inherited. Upon arrival, he finds himself in the middle of a generations-long family feud. He falls for a young woman, but the only problem is her family has vowed to kill every member of his family. The film is provided courtesy of Lobster and Blackhawk Films.
The event is co-sponsored by Hollywood Heritage, Inc., Music in Motion and The Morgan Stanley Lakewood Group.
Paramount Ranch is located at 2903 Cornell Road, Agoura Hills.
Contributions to The Santa Monica Mountains Fund are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Find out more: samofund.org. Donations will be matched 1:1 by the U.S. government up to $500,000.
