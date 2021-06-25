= The Malibu water pipe has been repaired … but the tanks are still low.

= A beach access road nearly washes away … with high tides and big waves.
= Malibu is stuck at 58 percent vaccinations.
= The Delta Variant is plowing thru unvaccinated people in one part of LA
= The state Transportation Board comes up with a million and a half dollars for PCH in Malibu … a plan the city really doesn’t like.
= Fire weather … up to 107 .. inland this weekend.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
News on the FM radio, 7-9:30:
FM 99.1 and www.radiomalibu.net
News replay on KBU-2: 9:30-2: F
M 99.1 HD2 and s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major news stories get posted later in the day.
