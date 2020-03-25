Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.