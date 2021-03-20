The LA County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs has put out this notice: “Get ready California, rent relief is on the way!” Income-eligible households that need financial assistance for unpaid rent and utilities will be able to apply for help through the CA COVID‐19 Rent Relief program.
Anyone who has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID‐19, has past-due rent or utilities, and a household income less than 80 percent of the area median income, may be eligible to receive help to pay past-due or future rent and utilities from the state of California. Landlords and renters can verify eligibility immediately by visiting HousingIsKey.com, or by calling 833.430.2122, and if eligible, apply.
