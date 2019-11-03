“Fast and Furious” franchise star Jason Statham, 52, and his longtime Victoria Secret model girlfriend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—both originally from England—have put their Malibu beach house up for sale for $19.9 million. The two-story 3,909-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, plus guesthouse and two-car garage property is located inside the gated Colony enclave.
Known as “The Black House” because the outside is painted black, the updated home features floor-to-ceiling windows with whitewater and sunset views, according to Variety magazine.
Meanwhile, Therese Tucker, who “broke Silicon Valley’s gender barrier,” according to Inc., and her husband Brian, have purchased a cottage on Broad Beach for $5.4 million. The pink-haired property owner is CEO and founder of BlackLine, a Woodland Hills-based firm valued at over $2 billion that sells accounting-automation software. Tucker founded the company in 2001.
Her newly acquired Broad Beach house was on the market for the first time since it was built in 1953, and is rustic by today’s Broad Beach standards—a true original. The 1,948-square-foot, three-bed, three-bath house listing was held by Russell Grether and Tony Mark of Compass Malibu.
