Malibu crossed an impressive threshold this week: As of Tuesday, June 29, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported among local residents for 18 days, marking the longest stretch with no new virus cases confirmed in Malibu since April 2020. The total confirmed case number has sat at 447 since June 11.
Vaccination rates continued a slow increase. Another 67 residents received their first vaccine shots this week, bringing the total number of vaccinated Malibuites up to 6,424, or 58.4 percent of the population ages 16 and up. That number continues to remain low relative to nearby cities such as Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Santa Monica.
