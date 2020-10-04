The LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors put the call out for talented third- through fifth-grade artists who can help spread the word that “preventing ocean pollution starts in your own neighborhood!”
Now in its third year, the “Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest” and educational campaign was founded with the mission of teaching young students that trash from all over LA County can travel through the watershed and end up out in the ocean and on beaches like Surfrider and Zuma.
Third- through fifth-graders can enter the poster contest by submitting artwork containing environmental messages about keeping the beaches and ocean clean. Five winners from each grade will have their artwork wrapped around beach trash barrels on some of Southern California’s most popular beaches. The deadline for entries is Jan. 10, 2021.
The county wants more kids to become “environmental defenders”! For more information about the contest and to view past winners’ artwork, visit the contest page at beaches.lacounty.gov, scroll down and click “Can the Trash! Poster Contest” under “Quick Links.”
