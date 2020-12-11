Malibu Seniors are invited to stop by the city’s Senior Center Winter Drive-Thru event on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Malibu Bluffs Park Parking Lot.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Attendees will receive a holiday gift bag, say “hello” to senior center staff and listen to holiday music from the safety of their car.
Participants must RSVP by Monday, Dec. 14, by contacting Lisa Crespo at LCrespo@malibucity.org or by calling 310.456.2489 ext. 357.
Please note that participants will be required to remain in their vehicle and must wear a face covering.
There was no fee associated with the event.
