The following incidents were reported between May 8–18:
5/8
Shattered glass
A vehicle parked in the Zuma Beach parking lot near towers eight and nine was broken into and the window was smashed. The victim noticed rocks on the ground near her vehicle but said nothing was taken. The damage to the window was estimated at $400 to repair.
5/10
Petty theft
An estimated $280 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The victim described the suspect as a white male, wearing a gray hoodie, denim jeans and a red bandana. The suspect walked through the male grooming section and grabbed three Philips razors and placed them in his bag. The suspect walked out without paying and walked into a green four-door sedan and drove toward Pacific Coast Highway.
3/12
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and the window was shattered. An estimated $750 worth of items and $200 in cash were stolen. The victim said a silver ring and cash were missing from the center console.
Trespassing
A restaurant was broken into on Malibu Road. The victim said nothing was taken but a lightbulb was shattered. The victims said it looked as though the suspect or suspects entered the building to sleep and cook themselves food.
Smash and grab
A vehicle was broken into near Westward Beach and an estimated $19,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. The victim said the window was smashed and his wife’s purse was missing and his belongings were stolen from the center console.
5/13
Suits theft
Four wetsuits worth $1,066 were stolen from Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop in Malibu. The manager described the two suspects as white and Hispanic and in their mid-20s.
Burglary
A GPS tracking device worth $75 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Las Flores Canyon Road. The driver’s side wind wing had been removed and placed against the vehicle’s driver’s side rear tire. The victim was unsure if there was anything else taken. The damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair.
5/14
Burglary
A vehicle was broken into in the Malibu Bluffs Park parking lot and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim noticed their belongings were taken when they returned home in Calabasas and a charge of $222 was made with the victim’s credit cards.
5/15
Grand theft auto
The victim left his sunglasses and keys near the beach near Moonshadows restaurant. When the victim realized the items were missing, he noticed his vehicle was missing as well. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
5/17
Shattered glass
A vehicle was broken into and the window was shattered on Winding Way and an estimated $2,520 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim said he might know who would have broken into his vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
5/18
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Latigo Shore Drive was broken into and an iPhone worth $1,200 and various credit cards were stolen. The victim said he left his keys hidden near the vehicle and upon return the keys were missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of an attempt of $1,200 with one of his credit cards.
