A poetry stone inscribed with a poem penned by the late Malibu poet laureate Ellen Reich was unveiled at Legacy Park last week. 

The stone includes Reich’s poem “Interruption of Bird”:

 

take one feather floating

toward the surface of the earth

 

the bird unaware of her loss 

sings

 

her timing precise like rests in music

for without phrasing there is no passion

 

the bird-song a gentle entry

to ancient conversation

