A poetry stone inscribed with a poem penned by the late Malibu poet laureate Ellen Reich was unveiled at Legacy Park last week.
The stone includes Reich’s poem “Interruption of Bird”:
take one feather floating
toward the surface of the earth
the bird unaware of her loss
sings
her timing precise like rests in music
for without phrasing there is no passion
the bird-song a gentle entry
to ancient conversation
