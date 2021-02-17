If you’ve got tech to trash, Malibu city staff has got you covered. On Saturday, Feb. 20, you can put the things you want to dispose of into your car’s trunk or pick-up truck’s bed, drive to City Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and have staff take those things off your hands. Make sure to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle with the windows closed. If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine or have traveled recently, stay home.
The following materials are accepted:
Electronics
Paint (water-based only)
Used motor oil
Anti-freeze
Automotive and household batteries
Compact fluorescent lightbulbs (unbroken)
“Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip,” the city’s website advises.
