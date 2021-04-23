The nonprofit Emily Shane Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser for its SEA program, which aids disadvantaged Los Angeles and Ventura County middle schoolers struggling in school. The foundation honors the life of Malibu local Emily Shane who was killed walking along PCH in 2010 at age 13.
This year, that fundraiser looks a little bit different—but is still in swing.
The foundation is hosting a silent online auction. On offer are items such as wine tasting experiences, resort getaways, high-end cosmetics and art pieces by local artist Ann Krasner. Visit the virtual auction here: bit.ly/esfauction.
In addition to the auction, there are two ways Malibuites can participate in the annual fundraiser: they can either donate online to the fund or make a pledge to “get active,” whether that be by walking, running, swimming, dancing—any activity works, as long as the participant sets a goal. Then, fundraiser participants should share their goal on social media in order to garner sponsors. They can also email close family and friends to ask them to sponsor them. The top three fundraisers at the end of the month will be awarded prizes.
Both the fundraiser and the auction end on Friday, April 30. Learn more at emilyshane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.