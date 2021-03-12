Skaters looking to get outside for a few hours of fun, take note: Malibu’s temporary skate park, which is located at Malibu Bluffs Park, has adjusted its hours for Daylight Saving Time. Starting Sunday, March 14, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As the sun continues to set throughout springtime, hours will be adjusted so the park will be open even later, according to a city update.
“Skaters can reserve one two-hour skate session daily through the online reservation system, up to one week in advance. A maximum of two skate sessions can be reserved under one email address,” the city’s website states. Skaters must wear face coverings and helmets.
