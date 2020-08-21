More than $38,000 raised by parents, plus a one-time $160,000 donation by the Malibu Foundation, plus $25,000 from the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu equals ... just enough to pay for the continuation of a STEM program and to continue paying for 12 instructional aides, according to a recent presentation given to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education—but it’s not enough to pay for arts teachers.
Local schools’ fundraising efforts have fallen about $62,000 short of their goal, something the SMMUSD School Board discussed last Thursday, Aug. 13. The budget currently calls for a $1.3 million increase in spending to address COVID-related expenses. According to KBUU News, about $500,000 of that is to pay for things like cleaning offices and classrooms, while the other $800,000 is needed to add two days of teacher training before the school year begins.
KBUU reported that revenues will be nearly $600,000 higher than originally estimated, but that $700,000 will still have to be taken from the school’s bank account, which is currently at $14.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.