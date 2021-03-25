Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District students will start school three feet closer to each other than previously thought when they return to classrooms after spring break on Monday, April 12.
Following guidelines from county and federal health agencies, the district will reduce the minimum distance between students’ desks from the previously advised six feet, though it will still enforce six feet of social distance between teachers and students and between students during times when masks are off, such as while eating or drinking. SMMUSD will still also require that students use masks and wash their hands regularly and will continue to sanitize its classrooms frequently, according to a press release from the district.
The district’s letter said that the district would move classroom furniture from six feet distances to three feet over spring break and that the district would update the community by Friday, March 26, about what school would look like when students return to school from the break the following month.
