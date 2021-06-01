LA County Department of Public Health numbers indicate an increase of 14 total cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Malibu since last year—however, it appeared only five of those cases were recorded in the week from May 25-31. The additional nine cases came from “historical L.A. County resident cases dating back to March 16, 2020, that are included in case totals.” Those cases came from “inpatient and outpatient medical records and cases with updated address information or revised jurisdiction criteria.” One additional coronavirus-related death was also recorded in Malibu, bringing the city’s total number of residents killed by the virus to eight.
Malibu’s vaccination numbers continued to trend significantly lower than the vaccination rates across Los Angeles County, with 55.5 percent of residents ages 16 and over having received at least one vaccine dose. That falls seven points shy of the county average of 62.7 percent, and well below many comparable cities’ vaccination rates including Agoura Hills (69.2%), Calabasas (70.4%), Santa Monica (73.7%) and Beverly Hills (71.6%).
Malibu’s overall case rate for the virus is estimated at 3,410 infections per 100,000 residents, putting its rate of infection close to that of La Cañada Flintridge in northern Los Angeles (case rate of 3,697), Rancho Palos Verdes in the South Bay (case rate of 3,612) and San Marino on the east side (2,885). However, vaccination rates in those communities dwarf Malibu’s—La Cañada Flintridge’s vaccination rate is 73.4 percent, Rancho Palos Verdes’ is 70.8 percent and San Marino’s is 73.5 percent.
Malibu’s vaccination rate is comparable to that of many of LA’s inner-city neighborhoods such as Boyle Heights and East LA.
