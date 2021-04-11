Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant once owned two Malibu properties, but soon they won’t own any. The first house located in 90265, an Italianate villa on a bluff top above the beach, sold in 2018 for $21.3 million. The second property is now up for sale, described by Variety as “an oceanfront mini-compound” on La Costa Beach.
The beachfront two-story 3,736-square-foot contemporary Mediterranean home features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a separate cabana with bar, plus a pool, patio and detached garage. It was previously owned by actor/comedian David Spade.
Sarandos, 56, became co-CEO of Netflix last July after 20 years as chief content officer—a title he still holds. He also has 37 producer/executive producer credits to his name.
The well-connected Nicole Avant, 53, was a former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, as well as an actress and producer. She is the daughter of Clarence Avant, “The Black Godfather” and chairman of Motown Records.
The power couple was known for hosting elaborate parties in their main residence—a 1920s Hancock Park estate they purchased for $16 million in 2015. Since then, they also acquired a large Montecito estate for $34.2 million.
