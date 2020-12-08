Last month, The Malibu Times reported a brief story about Leah, a 22-year-old horse in need of a home after her owner died.
Leah has been adopted from the Agoura Animal Care Center, with the help of animal care and grooming center Sherman’s Place Malibu.
Leah was currently in her new home and was scheduled to receive medical care from an equine specialist and perhaps even padded shoes.
“She’ll even have a horse buddy!” a post on a neighborhood social media site described.
